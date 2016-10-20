The MS Subbulakshmi Award 2016 is a tribute to the legendary singer hosted by The Hindu and Saregama India Ltd., and is dedicated to her fans across the globe.

The award will be presented to young Carnatic vocalists. Subbulakshmi was admired and adored across the world not only for her divine voice but also for her generosity and simplicity.

Five contestants were selected from Mumbai, who will now compete in the regional finals.

Shortlisted contestants include Charanya M., who is a recipient of an outstanding performer award in a television reality show; Sanjana Raman, who was awarded a scholarship by the Centre for Cultural Resources and Training; Dharani Veeraraghavan, who is the recipient of Shanmukha Sangeeta Mani award and was a finalist in the Junior Carnatic Idol competition conducted by a popular television channel; Aditya Madhavan, who was awarded best male vocalist in the Spirit of Youth festival organised by The Music Academy and has received a scholarship by the Centre for Cultural Resources and Training; and Chari Kanakavalli Santhanam, who holds a diploma in Carnatic music and has also learnt Bharatanatyam and Hindustani classical music.

The winner of Mumbai Regional Finals will earn a place in the grand finale which will be held in Chennai on November 13.

The regional finals for Mumbai will be held on October 23 at Y.B. Chavan Auditoriun, Nariman Point, at 6 p.m.