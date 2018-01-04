Four killed, five injured in Mumbai building fire

A woman looks out from the window of a residential building after it was partially damaged in an early morning fire which claimed lives in Mumbai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: AP

Four people were killed and five others were injured in a fire that broke out in the early hours of Thursday morning in a residential building in Marol.

According to Fire officials, the fire broke out on the third floor of the Maimoon Building near the Hasnath High School in Marol, Andher.

Locals said that the fire started at 1.45 a.m. The fire brigade received information at 2.09 a.m. and fire engines reached the spot at 2.34 a.m. It was declared a Level II emergency and was brought under control after two hours of fire fighting. Five occupants of the house were rescued, while four other were found dead in the bedroom after the fire was extinguished. Eye witnesses said that they saw one person trying to run out of the flat but the door shut before he could, trapping him inside.

The four deceased have been identified as Sakina Abbas Kaapsi (14) Tasneem Abbas Kapasi (43) Moiz Abbas Kapadia (10) Daud Ali Kapadia (80).

“The cause of the Fire is suspicious and the matter has been referred to the police for detailed inquiry,” a Fire official said.

Residents of the area said that the Fire Brigade took too long to reach the spot in spite of repeated calls and the fact that the Marol fire station is close to the location of the fire.

“It takes 5 minutes for any car to come from Marol fire station,” said Iqbal Sheikh, a local.

Salim Sheikh, another resident, added, “We even went to the fire station to get help but were told that all resources had been deployed for another fire in Saki Naka.”