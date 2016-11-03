The State Election Commission (SEC) on Wednesday held a meeting with Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) officials and tour operators, who will launch a drive to create voter awareness before the local body elections scheduled between November and February.

Chaired by State Election Commissioner J.S. Sahaeria and SEC secretary Shekhar Channe, the meeting was attended by MTDC managing director K.H. Govinda Raj, MTDC general manager Swati Kale, members of the hotel and restaurants association, tour operators, and MTDC incentive scheme holders.

Fifteen municipal corporations, 26 zilla parishads, and 296 panchayat samitis will go to polls. The term of five other municipal corporations is scheduled to end next June.

