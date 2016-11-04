Up close:Bob Dylan, the Rolling Stones and The Beatles have had the biggest influence onEric Martin.—Photo: Special Arrangement

Eric Martin, the voice of the popular yesteryears band, will perform in the city this weekend

In 2009, vocalist Eric Martin had done three shows in India with his hard rock band Mr. Big. Happy with the response, he wanted to visit the country again.

This time, he will be doing an acoustic set, accompanied by Marcus Granberg on guitar and vocal harmonies. “He is a Sri-Lankan born Swedish musician. I met him during one of my solo shows in Sweden, and he is great,” Martin says in an email interview with The Hindu . The American musician will perform this weekend in the city moving onto Kohima, Chennai, Bengaluru and New Delhi.

Mr. Big is best known for the songs ‘To Be With You’, ‘Just Take My Heart’, ‘Promise Her The Moon’, ‘Green-Tinted Sixties Mind’ and a version of the Cat Stevens classic ‘Wild World’. Formed in 1988, the band split in 2002, but reunited with the original line-up in 2009.

Today, Martin is accompanied Paul Gilbert on guitar, Billy Sheehan on bass and Pat Torpey on drums. Before the split, Richie Kotzen had replaced Gilbert for a few years. Since 2014, drummer Matt Starr has been touring with them, as Torpey was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease.

Martin, for his part, has had a successful solo career, besides playing with other bands before Mr. Big was formed, and during the years it had disbanded. Interestingly, he started off playing the drums, but opted for vocals soon. He says, “Drums were okay, but I discovered a better version of me on vocals. So why not? It became the best of me.”

The singer credits the honing of his voice to his teacher Judy Davis, who taught him diction, stamina and breath control. “To me, the art of rock vocals is just about two things – dynamics and motion,” he says.

Martin’s biggest influences have been Bob Dylan, the Rolling Stones, the Beatles, Simon & Garfunkel and Bad Company. He also listened to a lot of American soul music. In fact, Mr. Big takes its name from the title of a song by late 1960s rock band Free.

Songwriting has been one of Martin’s passions, and he wrote ‘To Be With You’ when he was a teenager. With Mr. Big, it became a combined effort. He explains, “The four of us go to a room, and jam, jam and jam till I go home when I'm tired of it. So the others send me 80-90 ideas and I complete the song with the melodies and the final writing.”

According to the frontman, there has been no change in the band members’ approach after their reunion. The group has released eight studio albums, including the classics ‘Lean Into It’ and ‘Bump Ahead’ in the early 1990s.

The last release was ‘… The Stories We Could Tell’ in 2014. They are considering working on a new album next year, but right now, only the basic talks are going on. “Torpey will definitely be in it in whatever capacity he can,” Martin says.

Asked how free downloading and YouTube have affected the fortunes of musicians, Martin says, “Maybe for the first-timer or newcomers, spreading music for free might help. But when the living is put into it, I really don't appreciate these forms.”

At 56, does Martin have to make any effort in dealing with the challenge of a changing voice? His response says it all, “Yes, there are changes, but I'm still pretty good with it. I'm keeping it up to the best I can and it’s still going good for me.”

Martin says that when he’s not in the studio or touring, he spends time writing songs or listening to “good old rock ‘n’ roll.” Clearly, his has been a life that totally revolves totally around rock music.

Eric Martin will perform on November 5 at Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla at 7 p.m. For more details see bookmyshow.com

The author is a freelance music writer