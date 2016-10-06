Leading milk supplier Mother Dairy on Wednesday said it is investing around Rs. 200 crore in Maharashtra to set up a new unit in Bhiwandi, refurbish its Nagpur unit and commence procurement of milk in Marathwada and Vidharbha regions.

“We are investing Rs. 160 crore in setting up a new unit for milk and value added milk products at Bhiwandi near Mumbai. It will have a facility to process 3 lakh litres of milk per day, which can be increased to eight lakh litres per day when fully operational,” Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd. (MDFVPL) MD S. Nagarajan told reporters here.

“We are also refurbishing Nagpur dairy and setting up network to procure milk from farmers in Marathwada and Vidharbha regions,” he added.

The company will be setting up milk processing facility in Nagpur, which is an existing government unit. It will be operational by 2017, Nagarajan said, adding that it will start procuring milk from farmers in around 50 villages from Wednesday and scale up to 2,000 villages in Marathwada and Vidharbha in next three years period.

Apart from Maharashtra, the company also procures milk from Gujarat and Punjab to meet its requirements.— PTI