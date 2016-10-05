Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to make another visit to his home State, Gujarat, on October 22. He will distribute devices and kits to 8,000 differently-abled persons in Vadodara and also attend the final of a Kabbadi match in Ahmedabad.

Mr. Modi celebrated his birthday in the State last month. He had then visited his mother in Gandhinagar. This will be the third visit by the Prime Minister to his home State, which goes to the polls next year. On August 30, he visited the Saurashtra region to inaugurate a Narmada water-based irrigation project in Jamnagar district.