A 32-year-old history sheeter died after allegedly being lynched by residents of a Dadar residential society he tried to break into in the early hours of Tuesday. The Dadar police have arrested two residents.

The police said the deceased, identified as Swami Ramsiroj Yadav (30), had 10 cases of burglary, robbery and preparation to robbery registered against him. He was also detained under the Maharashrra Prevention of Dangerous Activities Act by the Borivali police.

The police said at around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Yadav was trying to break into a house in the Janki Niwas Society on Bhawani Shankar Road.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Sunil Deshmukh, Dadar division, said, “Yadav had a flashlight and the light woke up Utkarsh and Gaurav Rangankar, who stayed with their families on the first floor. Yadav tried to flee, but the brothers chased him.”

Yadav attacked Gaurav with a paper cutter and tried to snatch Utkarsh’s gold chain. The noise woke up the other residents. Yadav fled to the Madhani Industrial Estate a short distance away and scaled the 11-foot gate of the compound. He fractured his leg in the process and so hid in a pump room. However, the residents nabbed him and assaulted him severely before handing him over to the police.

Mr. Deshmukh said. “We admitted Yadav to Sion hospital on Tuesday and booked him for house trespass and registered a case of assault against the mob. Yadav died on Tuesday afternoon, and we changed the complaint to culpable homicide not amounting to murder.”

The police arrested Gaurav and Utkarsh late on Wednesday night after preliminary inquiries. Other residents of the society are being questioned.

Officials said the exact cause of Yadav’s death was still not clear. However, he was very weak due to long term effects of alcohol and narcotic abuse. This coupled with his injuries are believed to have led to his death.