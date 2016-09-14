Activists of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Tuesday disrupted a press conference by the Vidarbha Rajya Andolan Samiti (VRAS), one of the organisations spearheading the agitation for separate statehood for the Vidarbha region, at the Press Club in Mumbai.

As Wamanrao Chatap, the convenor of the VRAS, and economics expert Shrinivas Khandewale began addressing the press conference, activists from the Raj Thackeray-led MNS barged into the venue, sloganeering for an undivided Maharashtra. The group carried flags displaying a map of the state, and were led by MNS Corporator Sandeep Deshpande, and the group’s film wing chief, Ameya Khopkar.

Objecting to the press conference, Mr. Deshpande said, “We will not allow anyone to play mischief and allow such activities to break this state. 106 martyrs have laid their lives for creation of Maharashtra, and they want to break it into two. A man from Vidarbha is the Chief Minister of this state. What more do they want?”

The disruption lasted around 15 minutes