As two of its corporators remain in judicial custody after being arrested for allegedly harassing civic engineers, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) continued to protest outside the BMC in a bid to gain sympathy from citizens by highlighting the party’s fight against pothole-filled city roads.

A delegation of MNS leaders will be visiting senior BMC officials corporators Sandeep Deshpande and Santosh Dhuri refused to avail of bail until the civic body promises to repair potholes. The delegation threatened to launch a sit-in protest to at BMC headquarters to press for their demands.

On Saturday night, the accused corporators surrendered at Shivaji Park police station. The duo had blamed BMC engineers for potholes and had made them stand with placards to that effect. Both are in judicial custody till October 10. The MNS had undertaken a campaign with posters of both the corporators asking citizens to support them.