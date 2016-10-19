Amid reports of threat of disruption and vandalism by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena cadres at multiplexes choosing to screen Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil next week, a team of film producers on Tuesday sought police protection at the theatres.

Mukesh Bhatt of Vishesh Films, Vijay Singh, Fox India CEO, Sidharth Roy Kapur, Managing Director and CEO of Disney India, and Apurva Mehta of Dharma Productions met Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Deven Bharti and submitted a letter seeking the Mumbai Police’s cooperation in screening the movie, which has been under fire as it stars Pakistani actor Fawad Khan.

“Karan Johar is being held at ransom for a three-minute guest appearance by Fawad Khan that he shot one-and-a-half years ago. What is his fault? As citizens of India our heart bleeds for the soldiers, but it also bleeds for other Indians. This is the land of Gandhi. We are peace loving. We would request our MNS brethren to be tolerant,” Mr. Bhatt said.

Mr. Bharti told The Hindu said that ample measures would be taken to ensure that the movie is screened peacefully.

“It is the Mumbai Police’s responsibility to ensure that there is no law and order problem. We will deploy security at all theatres in Mumbai,” spokesperson DCP Ashok Dudhe said.

Mr. Bhatt said, “The police is supporting us. We are not doing anything illegal. We are conducting our livelihood. It is a fundamental right given to us by the Constitution and we should be protected for it.”