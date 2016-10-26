Samiksha Markande, head of the women’s cell of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), was attacked by unknown persons in Thane on Tuesday evening. According to the police, the incident was reported to them at around 8:00 p.m.

“According to our information, Ms. Markande was hit on the head and was taken to Thane Civil Hospital, and was later shifted to Jupiter Hospital,” said Thane police spokesperson inspector Sukhada Narkar. The Vartak Nagar police are currently at Jupiter Hospital to conduct inquiries, and an FIR is expected to be registered by Wednesday morning. Thane MNS leader Abhijeet Panse said, “If the incident is connected to the coming municipal elections, those responsible will not be spared.”