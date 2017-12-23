MMRDA to invest ₹62,943 cr.for nine metro corridors

more-in

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Friday said that it planned to invest ₹62,943 crore to build nine metro corridors in the city.

The nine metro corridors are expected to be fully operational by 2021 and the train services on the network are expected to cater to more than 40 lakh commuters every day.

U.P.S. Madan, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA, said: “Considering the way Mumbaikars have embraced the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro 1 corridor, I wouldn’t be surprised if the numbers of users go beyond what has been estimated.”

The metro corridors will have a combined length of 157 km and more than 160 stations in the city and metropolitan region. The construction of two corridors are under way. The Dahisar (West) to D.N. Nagar Metro 2A project is being built at a cost of ₹6,410 crore, and the Dahisar (East) to Andheri (East) Metro 7 at a cost of ₹6,208 crore.

The construction of three metro corridors will begin next year: D.N. Nagar to Mandale Metro 2B, Wadala-Ghatkopar to Thane-Kasarvadavali Metro 4, and Swami Samarth Nagar to Vikhroli Metro-6 Four more metro corridors are in the planning stages: Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan Metro 5, Wadala to GPO Metro 8, Andheri (East) to Bandra (East) Metro 9, and Dahisar (East) to Mira-Bhayandar Metro 10.

MMRDA officials say that apart from providing connectivity to different regions in the city, the corridors will generate employment opportunities for 10,000 engineers and 40,000 skilled and unskilled workers.

Mr. Madan said, “I expect the metro corridors to encourage Mumbaikars to take to public transport. It will help reduce private vehicles on roads and the harm caused to the environment by the burning of fossil fuels.“