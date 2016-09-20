Department meets Ramnath Mote’s demand on resolution on teachers’ pay

The school education secretary’s office at the State secretariat witnessed some drama on Monday, with Member of the Legislative Council from the Konkan Teachers’ constituency, Ramnath Mote, staging a dharna in front of it. Mote was demanding that the State bring out a Government Resolution providing 20 per cent aid to staff of privately-aided schools, a decision that had already been taken by the State Cabinet earlier on August 30.

While the Chief Minister along with his cabinet ministers essentially takes policy decisions, Government Resolutions are like work orders meant for State employees to implement the policy. Mr. Mote, who is also the executive president of the Maharashtra Rajya Shikshak Parishad, was upset that privately-aided school teachers were not granted salaries in time for Ganeshotsav.

“Teachers of privately-aided schools have not been paid salaries by their schools for years together. Teachers instead are required to shell out money to schools, to get a job, and then await government aid for salary. In this kind of a scenario in Maharashtra, how can a secretary hold up such a crucial directive after the Cabinet has already decided on it?” asked Mr. Mote. Five hours of the dharna appeared to have worked, as the school education department subsequently came out with five GRs on various administrative issues. “About 19,247 teachers from 1,628 schools will benefit from this move that will cost the state exchequer about Rs. 143 crore,” Mr. Mote said.

Teachers of privately-aided schools receive part of their salaries from the State. The percentage of aid depends on how old the school is. On April 28, 1989, the State had decided to pay 25 % of teacher’s salary from its fourth year, 50 % from the fifth year, 75 % from the sixth year and 100 % from the seventh year of the school’s inception. These provisions were altered in the year 2000, when the state decided to pay 20 % of teacher’s salary within fifth year of the school’s inception, 40 % after the school completes sixth year, 60 % after the school’s seventh year, 80 % after its eight year and 100% after a private school completes nine years.

Currently, even as the state considers on revising the percentage of aid provided to private school teachers staff’s, on September 19, it decided it would provide a flat 20 per cent of salary to teachers and staff of privately-aided schools, till such time that the State decides on the issue.

The GR clarified the State stand on many issues; just because a school received aid today, it would not entitle them to permanent aid, the GR said. Eligibility criteria for aid would be altered from time to time to suit the State’s financial outlay at the time, and aid to schools would strictly depend on the State’s financial position at any given point of time. It also made it clear that it was not bound to provide aid to private schools and schools could not demand it.

The GR said schools seeking aid would have to provide Aadhar details of students to help state track the number of students in a classroom. Students, teachers and school employees will have to register their attendance with biometric devices, to be eligible for government aid.

Schools seeking permission to set up schools in the State would earlier be made to sign bonds that their institution would be run on a completely self-financed basis and they would never seek government aid. However, in 2013, due to pressure from various quarters, the State decided to delete the word ‘permanent’ from the school undertaking.

The writer is a freelance journalist