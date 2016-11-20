As many as 98.36 per cent elected representatives of six self-government local bodies exercised their franchise in the biennial elections to the Legislative Council, held on Friday.

Polling began this morning for six seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) at 8 A.M. and ended at 4 P.M. Votes will be counted on November 22.

Elected members of Municipal Corporations, Councils, Zilla Parishads, Nagar Parishads and Gram Panchayats in the six constituencies voted in these polls for the State’s Upper House.

In Nanded, 471 of the 472 elected representatives, and in Jalgaon, 546 of the total 549 voters cast their votes. In Pune, 658 of the total 698 representatives, and in Yavatmal, 433 of the 439 voters, exercised their franchise, an official from the State Electoral Office said.

In Satara-Sangli, 569 of the 570 elected representatives voted, while all 387 voters in Bhandara-Gondia cast their votes.

The six-year term of sitting legislators — four from Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and one each from Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — ends on December 5.

NCP at present is holding the Sangli-Satara, Yavatmal, Bhandara-Gondia and Pune seats, while Congress has Nanded and BJP Jalgaon. Congress and NCP are contesting the polls separately.

While the NCP has withdrawn its candidate in Yavatmal and extended support to Shiv Sena, Congress has placed candidates in Nanded, Sangli-Satara, Yavatmal, Bhandara-Gondia and Pune.

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP is contesting Sangli-Satara, Pune and Bhandara-Gondia seats and backing Independent Shyamsunder Shinde in Nanded, and nominees of Sena and BJP in Yavatmal and Jalgaon respectively.

BJP has placed its candidates in Jalgaon, Bhandara-Gondia and Pune, and Sena’s nominee in Yavatmal is in fray. In the 78-member Upper House of the legislature, BJP has 16 MLCs, Congress 19, NCP 26, Shiv Sena 8, Lok Bharti Party 1, PWP 1, PRP 1 and 6 Independents. — PTI