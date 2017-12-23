MLAs allege graft in repairs at Manora

more-in

MLAs of all parties on Friday alleged a scam of crores in the repair and maintenance of flats at the Manora MLA hostel at Nariman Point.

MLAs claimed in the Assembly that between ₹28 to ₹30 lakh per flat had been usurped without actual work taking place. Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Chandrakant Patil had announced an investigation.

BJP MLA Charan Waghamare said at least 30 flats were shown to have been renovated, and the funds were transferred to the contractors. The MLA said that he had found under a Right to Information plea that PWD officials had prepared fake estimates, submitted bogus bills and registered fake entries of the labourers. He said expenditure for the renovation of 330 sq.ft. flats cannot exceed ₹5 lakh, but bills of nearly ₹30 lakh per flat had been approved.

Mr Waghmare said that it was only after he complained to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, that the officials changed the records and tried to prove that the serial numbers of flats had been wrongly recorded. “The officials conspired to weaken the structure in a flat of NCP legislator Satish Patil,” he said. After the CM ordered a probe, a report was submitted in seven days proving the corruption. “A case must be registered against the officials. Merely suspending them is not enough,” he said.

Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar said that the PWD had spent ₹28 lakh on the repairs to his flat.

Chandrakant Patil said, “After an initial inquiry, two junior engineers have been suspended and an executive engineer has been transferred. A superintendent engineer will be asked to conduct a fresh investigation,” he said. The minister said the MLA complaining about the corruption was free to lodge an FIR.