Missing API: cops want to add murder charge

The Navi Mumbai Police on Friday appealed to the court that they be allowed to add Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code in the case of the missing assistant police inspector Ashwini Jaykumar Bidre alias Ashwini Raju Gore.

The police said they have found a letter written by Ms. Bidre, which indicates that the accused had wanted to harm her.

The letter dated April 16, 2014, which Ms. Bidre had written to the accused, police inspector Abhay Kurundkar, was submitted in court on Friday. Ms. Bidre had written that she was shocked to know that Mr. Kurundkar wished to assault her by breaking her limbs, and abandon her.

Vishal Bhanushali, Mr. Kurundkar’s lawyer, said, “The police asked the court to add the section pertaining to murder without any proof that Ms. Bidre had been murdered. There was no argument on that point, neither did court say anything.”

The police also sought the custody of Mr. Kurundkar’s car, which is in Sangli, for chemical analysis, as they have found a towel with a blood stain from his flat in Bhayander. The court granted the permission.

To identify whose blood it is on the towel, the police have collected blood samples from Mr. Kurundkar and Ms. Bidre’ s seven-year-old daughter. “We will match their DNA with the blood stain. We have also collected other samples from Mr. Kurundkar’s residence for chemical analysis and DNA sampling,” a police officer said.

A police officer told the court, “On April 11, 2016, Ms. Bidre’s last location was recorded at the Bhayander residence of Mr. Kurundkar, along with the other accused arrested in the case, Dnyandev Dattatrey Patil alias Rajesh alias Raju. After that, Mr. Patil and Mr. Kurundkar’s location was recorded in the parking lot of a hotel. Later, Mr. Patil went to an MLA’s residence. The next morning he received a call from Mr. Kurundkar, which lasted 72 seconds.”

The police have also told the court that Mr. Kurundkar and Mr. Patil were not cooperating with them in the investigation, and they answer every question saying, “I don’t remember.”

They demanded an extension in the duo’s custody, which was granted till December 19.