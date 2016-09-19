Body of girl, who had been sent to the local store by her parents, found under a truck; post-mortem results awaited to confirm rape

The body of an 11-year-old girl was found under a container truck in Mulund (East) on Saturday night. The police are still awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain if the victim was sexually assaulted. One person has been detained by the Navghar police and a murder case been registered.

Rajesh Pradhan, DCP (Zone VII), said, “The girl was sent by her parents to a nearby shop. Her father started looking for her after she did not return for over an hour. Finally, around 10.45 p.m., her body was found under a container truck parked near the Mulund Octroi check post.”

Her body was sent to Veer Savarkar Hospital, and the preliminary post-mortem confirmed that she had been choked to death. However, the initial report did not confirm sexual assault, following which the police have asked for more medical tests to be conducted to ascertain rape.

Mr. Pradhan said the police have arrested a suspect. “We have arrested a person and he is currently being interrogated. We will decide on further action depending on his interrogation,” he said. He said the police are considering invoking the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and will wait for the test results, which are likely to take a day.

The girl’s family is from out of State and has been living in Mulund for some time now. According to the police, the family is homeless and keeps travelling from one place to other. They have been dwelling on the roadside in Mulund for 15 days. The family subsists on earnings from petty jobs, and members work as labourers at times. The parents have two sons.

