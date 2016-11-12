To celebrate Children’s Day, Mumbai Metro One will charge children under the age of 12 only Rs. 5 for a ride on weekends and public holidays.

Guided tours of the Metro depot at D.N. Nagar will be conducted on November 12, and underprivileged children will be given free rides on November 12 and 14.

The special fares will be offered from November 12 to December 31. In addition to weekends, children can avail themselves of the special fare on public holidays such as Christmas.

A Metro One spokesperson said, “The series of events for children are part of our efforts to bring about a sense of belongingness and ownership among commuters.”