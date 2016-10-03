Anxious moments:The State will bring out a common merit list of students who have applied to deemed universities as well as State-run institutes. —file photo

Admissions in various private medical colleges in the State continued till past midnight on September 30, the deadline. “At Maharashtra Institute of Medical Education and Research, admissions were conducted till 2.30 am. Many colleges allowed admissions with attested documents without waiting for originals. They even gave the seats away randomly to those who came with a demand draft,” said Sudha Shenoy, parent of a medical-degree aspirant.

Ms. Shenoy kept tabs on vacant seats, based on cancellations reported by parents in a closed group on WhatsApp, and referred students to institutes where they were offered admissions at the last minute. “Many students with low scores managed to travel to rural colleges in time to grab the vacant seats. However, those with higher scores waited in cities and missed the opportunity,” she said, questioning the transparency in the procedure that the government promised.

Meanwhile, the State government said the 10 deemed medical universities will not be allowed to conduct their individual counselling for filling vacant seats. Instead, it said a centralised counselling will be conducted by a State committee comprising one representative from each deemed university.

The State will bring out a common merit list of students who have applied to deemed universities as well as State-run institutes. The system aims to help high-scoring students who were left out of the admission process.

Acting upon the SC order that had directed the deemed institutes to retain students admitted till September 16, allowing the State to fill the remaining seats, Dr. Pravin Shringare, Director of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research said the institute will monitor the universities to ensure they follow order.

Adding to the SC directive, the State government said students who had applied for medical admissions earlier — either to State-run or to the deemed universities — will be considered for admissions.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Common Entrance Cell website, showed 432 vacant seats of the 1,850 available in the deemed universities, and 386 vacant seats of the 800 available in 8 deemed dental colleges, as on 3 p.m. on October 1.