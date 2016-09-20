Admissions to private medical, dental colleges begin

Within hours of the Bombay High Court clearing the decks for medical admissions, the State announced its list of selected candidates for 85 per cent of the seats in State private and dental colleges.

The list was released at 11 pm and the admission process will begin on September 20. “Students are awaiting the selection list and from tomorrow, they can go to their allotted colleges and take admission,” said Dr. Pravin Shringare, chief of the Directorate of Education and Research. The fresh schedule of admissions will also be announced with it, he said.

The State has announced the fresh schedule for 15 per cent of seats from the all-India quota for government colleges that have been transferred to the Maharashtra quota as per the Medical Council of India amendment of August 5, 2016. Since this is from the all-India quota, the local domicile rule will not be applicable here, Dr. Shringare said.

The State will display the list of vacant seats available at the various government colleges onwww.dmer.org. Students will be allowed to select from the 21 medical and four dental colleges in the State, and will in turn be selected on the basis of their scores in the National Eligibility Entrance Test. The first merit list will be out on September 23.

Thereafter, students will be able to take admission in their allotted colleges from September 24-26. The admission for these surrendered seats is expected to end by September 30, the deadline to complete the medical admission process. In a note issued onwww.mahacet.org, the Commissioner of State Common Entrance Test, Chandrashekhar Oak, urged students not to wait till the last minute to fill forms; neither should they wait for colleges to declare the number of surrendered seats, to decide their preferences.

The note also reminded them that cancelling a medical or dental seat after September 20 could land them a fine of Rs. 10 lakh as penalty.