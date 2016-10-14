Cabinet extends concession for EBC category to all castes

Facing pressure from the Maratha community, the Maharashtra Cabinet on Thursday extended 50 per cent fee waiver to all categories of students pursuing professional and higher education courses with a family income of less than Rs. 6 lakh.

The decision comes against the backdrop of the State-wide silent rallies being staged by the Maratha community since September. Reservation in jobs and education is one of the key demands of their campaign.

The Cabinet meeting on Thursday decided to extend the upper limit of family income to Rs. 2.5 lakh from earlier Rs. 1 lakh to be eligible for the EBC category (OBC and Vimukt Jati and Nomadic Tribes (VJNT)) candidates to pursue higher education, beyond Class XII. Similar facilities will also be extended to all castes, including Marathas and Brahmin families with an income of less than Rs 6 lakh per year.

EBC category students studying in government, aided and non-aided colleges, which offer professional courses such as engineering or medical, will benefit from the newly-launched Rajashri Shahu Maharaj Fee Reimbursement scheme.

Students who have secured admission in government universities, government approved deemed universities and private unaided colleges through centralised entrance test will be eligible for the benefits under the scheme. However, students who have secured admission through management quota in private deemed universities and self-financed universities, will not be eligible for this scheme.

The scheme is named after a Maratha king who is credited with introducing reservation policy for the first time in his kingdom of Kolhapur.

As per the scheme, students from families with income less than Rs. 2.5 lakh per year will have no eligibility criteria to get benefits under EBC category, while for those with income ranging from Rs. 2.5 lakh to Rs. 6 lakh will have to secure at least 60 per cent in Class XII to become eligible for benefits under this scheme. In addition, the government will also pay interest on education loan for MBBS and BDS courses, only if it is secured from nationalised or scheduled bank.

Activist and researcher Dr. Sanjay Dabhade from Pune said that the government must not apply any eligibility criteria to ensure facilities are given to them. “Why do we need 60 per cent marks? If a student is poor, that should be enough to give him EBC category facilities,” he said

As per existing rules, the State government reimburses 100 per cent fee for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students and 50 per cent for EBC students, such as OBCs and VJNT.

Following Thursday’s decision, poor students from open categories will also be eligible for reimbursement of 50 per cent fees.

“This is a revolutionary decision to ease educational facilities to students from EBC category. Reservation alone won’t solve problems of any community. Such concessions and efforts are necessary to push economically backward students towards a bright future,” said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Concession in fees was one of the major demands raised by the protesters during the State-wide silent Maratha rallies being staged by the community since August.

Apart from extending benefits to EBC category, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led State Government on Thursday also announced two schemes targeting students from small land holding farmers and tribal students.

Under Panjabrao Deshmukh Hostel Allowance scheme, children of farmers with small land holding (2.5 hectare for non-irrigated and two hectare for irrigated land) will be given financial assistance to pay housing rents in different cities. The upper limit for Metros will be Rs. 30,000 per year while that for smaller cities will be Rs. 20,000 per year.

Around seven lakh students will benefit from these two schemes and the government is expected to cost the State ex-chequer Rs. 700 crore in the first year.

In yet another scheme named Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Swayam Scheme, the government will pay between Rs. 6,000, Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 4,000 (depending on the category of the city in which he or she is studying) per month to tribal students for expenditure on hostel and meals. This will cost the State exchequer Rs. 107 crore this year.

The Shiv Sena has welcomed the government’s decision and also claimed credit for the same. “It was our president Uddhav Thackeray who had made the demand to raise income limit to Rs. 6 lakh per year in his Dussehra rally speech. The government has accepted the demand and we congratulate the CM,” said Shiv Sena spokesperson and MLC Neelam Gorhe.