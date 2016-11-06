Following 35 ‘mook morchas’ (silent rallies) across the State over the past two months, the Maratha community will be holding its first protest rally in the city on Sunday. The rally, a precursor to a bigger one planned on December 5, is expected to be have over 14,000 bikers, including 2,000 women.

Organised by the Maratha Kranti Morcha, the rally has been granted requisite permissions by the Traffic Police. It will begin at 9 a.m. from K.J. Somaiya ground at Sion and proceed along the Eastern Express Highway. The bikers, led by the women contingent, will travel to CST via the JJ Flyover. The rally will return from CST via J.J. Flyover and disperse below the Lalbaug flyover.

Viren Pawar from the Maratha Kranti Morcha said a hearing on the Maratha reservation issue is scheduled for December 7, when the Devendra Fadnavis government is likely to file its say in the court. The ongoing agitation’s course will depend on the stand taken by the government in court. If the government’s decision is not in their favour, Mr Pawar said the community will respond with a rally on December 14 in Nagpur, when the Assembly will be in session.

The intricate planning and discipline shown by the protesters in previous rallies is also likely to be seen on Sunday. Participating bikers have been strictly warned to desist from honking or sloganeering. Sufficient water supply, mobile toilets and ambulances will be stationed all along the route, organisers said.

“Our silent rallies show how much strength we have. Mumbai is a cosmopolitan city and we will make sure our rally doesn’t trouble anybody,” the Morcha’s Rajan Ghag said.

The writer is an intern at The Hindu

