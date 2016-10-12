A businessman, who cheated a Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation corporator of Rs. 82 lakh and had fled to Dubai, has been arrested at Mumbai International Airport.

Ekrajsingh Kuvar (33), who runs an import-export business, had fled after a cheating case was filed by Koparkhairane corporator Shankar More. He was nabbed on Sunday night following a tip-off from the passport department which notified his return.

Kuvar, who hailed from Nepal, was a neighbour of Mr. More. Along with his parents, he had befriended Mr. More’s family. “Kuvars had very friendly relations with the More family over the years. Mr. More never doubted their intention when Kuvars requested them to help arrange Rs. 82 lakh to book a flat,” inspector Vijay Tayade of Koparkhairane police Station said. The Kuvar family had told Mr. More that they were in need of Rs. 82 lakh to book a flat and that they would repay it once their loan was sanctioned. The Kuvars also told Mr. More that in case they were unable to repay, they would sell the flat and repay him.

“Kuvars had approached Mr. More with the bank documents and other related papers of the flat. Mr. More took loans. After a few days of giving the money, Kuvars vanished from their flat,” Mr. Tayade said. Mr. More registered a police complaint in June.

“We learnt that Kuvars had gone to Nepal and their son Ekrajsingh had gone to Dubai for a job,” Mr. Tayade said. “We have not been able to recover the money. Ekrajsingh has been blaming his mother and has told us that the money is with her.”