Man wanted for 2003 murder held

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested a history sheeter who was wanted for murder in 2003. The accused is the younger brother of Peeraswamy John alias Kalia Anthony, an aide of wanted fugitive Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar, who was gunned down in an encounter in 1984.

Crime Branch officers said the accused, identified as Puduswamy John, is alleged to have worked with gangster Subhash Singh Thakur.

An officer said, “We had received a tip off that John was going to be in Dahisar on Thursday. We intercepted John at Dahisar check post. He was in a taxi with his wife.” In 2003, John murdered a Nallasopara resident over a property dispute and fled to Uttar Pradesh, where he is suspected of having committed crimes for Thakur.

The Crime Branch is in touch with the U.P. police