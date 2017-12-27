Man on run found hiding inside washing machine

more-in

A 54-year-old man wanted in two cheating cases, who had been evading arrest for the past 12 years, was caught hiding inside a washing machine in his plush Juhu home on Monday.

For three hours, the Azad Maidan and Juhu police teams waited outside the house of the accused, Manoj Tiwari, after his wife — a lawyer — stopped them from searching the residence. Eventually, they convinced her to let them inside and found him hiding under a pile of clothes inside the washing machine.

Manoj Tiwari was wanted in a 2002 case with the Azad Maidan police station. He has been accused of cheating three people of ₹1 lakh by promising them admission in a B.Ed course in a college in Beed.

Deputy commissioner of Police, Zone I, Manoj Kumar Sharma, said that after the accused had been declared an absconder by the court, the police tracked him to Juhu using his mobile location. Mr. Sharma said the accused had constantly changed his address for the past 12 years.

On Monday, the police searched the three-bedroom apartment but could not find him. They were about to give up their search when they happened to pull out clothes from the washing machine, only to find Mr. Tiwari curled up inside.

“Mr. Tiwari is also wanted in a ₹1 crore cheating case in Pune,” Mr. Shrama said. He had allegedly cheated people in Pune on the pretext of helping in carrying out police transfers.

The police have also registered a complaint against Mr. Tiwari’s wife at Juhu police station for obstructing a government official from doing his duty.