Man kidnaps former live-in partner’s sons, arrested

Mumbai: Upset at being spurned by a former live-in partner, a 39-year-old Malwani man ended up kidnapping the woman’s two sons to attract her attention and force her to resume their relationship.

The man was arrested on Wednesday and the boys were rescued unharmed.

On Saturday, Imran Ejaz Khan allegedly kidnapped the two boys, aged seven and five, from Malwani and took them to a lodge in Shahad near Kasara. Police said that Mr. Khan, a driver, and the woman, a dance bar waitress, were in a live-in relationship till about two years ago, before the woman ended it.

When her children went missing, the woman lodged an FIR at the Malwani police station. The Malwani police and Crime Branch Unit XI formed several teams to crack the case. The Crime Branch team scanned people in the locality and learnt that Mr. Khan had also not been seen since the day the boys went missing.

The Crime Branch started checking hotels and lodges in the city. In the interim, Mr. Khan contacted a local money lender and asked him to deposit some money into his bank account.

The money lender informed the police about the call. The Crime Branch team traced the call to Shahad railway station. After reaching there, the police found Mr. Khan walking near the station and followed him. When he entered the lodge he was staying in, the team rescued the children and took Mr. Khan into custody.

Senior police inspector Chimaji Adhaw of Crime Branch Unit XI said, “In his confession, Mr. Khan said that he wanted to teach the boys’ mother a lesson as she had rejected his advances.”

The police said that both children were safe, and that Mr. Khan had not harmed them in any way.

Mr. Khan has been booked for kidnapping under Section 363 of the Indian Penal Code. He was produced in court, which remanded him in police custody.