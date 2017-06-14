Man held for assaulting retired naval officers

more-in

Navi Mumbai: The Kharghar police arrested Satnam Singh Mann, former president of the Kharghar Gurdwara, on Tuesday after he allegedly assaulted the current president and the secretary of the Gurdwara in Sector 22.

The victims are retired Navy officers, while the accused, a resident of Sector 11, Kharghar, runs a transport business.

On Friday night, Mann allegedly confined secretary Avtar Singh (60) and president Jagir Singh (70) inside the Gurdwara’s office. A case of assault was registered on Saturday.

"The accused allegedly beat up the office-bearers of the Gurdwara when they were in the office, discussing administrative matters. Upon checking the CCTV camera footage, we observed that the surveillance system was working until just before the incident, but did not record the crime. This indicates that the assault was premeditated,” said Assistant Police Inspector, Maruti Yemgar from the Kharghar Police Station.

Mr. Yengar said Mann had a dispute with the victimes as he had been suspended from the post of president for allegedly misappropriating funds and high-handedness in the Gurdwara committee’s governance.

Mann has been arrested under Sections 342, 323, 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful confinement and criminal intimidation, and has been remanded in police custody till June 15.