A man jumped in the path of a moving Mumbai Metro train and ended his life on Sunday morning. The man was identified as Uday Kumar Prasad, a resident of a village in Bihar’s Madhubani district.

This is the first time that someone has ended their life on the metro rail tracks in Mumbai since the commencement of service in 2014. Due to this Mumbai Metro services were disrupted for nearly one-and-a-half hours. The impact was minimal as it was a holiday.

"At around 9.20 a.m. on Sunday, a youth who appeared to be aged around 25 years jumped in front of a Versova-Ghatkopar train that was pulling into Sakinaka station," Mumbai Metro One spokesperson said.

"The station staff immediately informed the Sakinaka police, who have taken the body for identification and post-mortem," the spokesperson added. "The train was evacuated and retracted from service. The services were disrupted and running in short loop and on single track. Normal traffic resumed at 10.45 a.m.," the statement added.