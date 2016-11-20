Pydhonie police have taken 93 notes into custody; search on for Shivaji Pawar

The Pydhonie police have launched a manhunt for a man, identified as Shivaji Pawar, who allegedly deposited 93 counterfeit notes of Rs. 1,000 in his bank account on Friday.

“The incident occurred at the Carnac Bunder branch of the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank. Pawar was one of the customers who queued up to deposit their high denomination notes,” said senior police inspector Deepak Kundal, Pydhonie station.

Routine inspection

Mr. Kundal said Pawar deposited the cash and left, and shortly thereafter, bank officials, during a routine inspection of the cash deposited, realised that all the 93 notes deposited by Pawar were counterfeit.

The officials alerted the Pydhonie police, and a team was sent to the branch. The police have taken the notes into their custody and have booked Pawar for using counterfeit currency notes as genuine under the Indian Penal Code.

Team sent

“We have sent a team to the address specified by Pawar in his account details and are gathering information about him,” said Mr. Kundal.

“Even if no attempts have been made at smuggling fresh fake currency notes into the city, there are a lot of counterfeit notes smuggled in earlier and there could be attempts to get rid of them before December 31. We suspect that fake currency racketeers might try to pay off willing parties to deposit in their accounts and stay in the shadows themselves,” said a senior police officer.