Man arrested for forcing wife into unnatural sex

The APMC police have arrested a 33-year-old man after his 27-year-old wife registered a case against him for forcing her to indulge in unnatural intercourse over the past three months.

According to the police, the woman said they had been married for seven years but she had been undergoing immense physical abuse at the hands of her husband over the past three months as he suspected her of infidelity.

‘Unbearable abuse’

The accused Sudarshan Tanaji Bansode, a resident of Kopri village in APMC, was employed with a construction company. The woman said her husband had taken up alcohol and had started suspecting her of having an illicit relationship. A police official from APMC police station said, “Every night he would come home drunk and start physically abusing his wife over suspicion. During her menstrual cycles, he would force her into unnatural intercourse. He suspected that in his absence she was meeting someone else.”

The couple stayed with their six-year-old son and Bhosale’s mother. According to the police, Bhosale’s mother was not aware of the abuse as she stayed in another bedroom in the house.

The officer said, “For the last seven years, there were no issues between the couple. But after Bhosale took to alcohol, he began abusing his wife. When matters turned out to be unbearable, the wife approached us and registered a complaint. We then conducted a medical test and arrested the accused.” Bansode has been arrested under Sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural intercourse), 498 A (subjecting cruelty on wife) and 506 (Criminal Intimidation) of the IPC.