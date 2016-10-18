Investigations to pinpoint the cause of the fire are on

Two persons were killed in a fire that broke out in a residential society in Cuffe Parade early on Tuesday morning.

According to officials, the fire broke out on the 20th floor of the Maker Towers and was reported to them at around 6:31 a.m. on Tuesday. Fire tenders from Colaba were rushed to the spot and reached the building by 6:45 am, officials said.

The fire had spread to the 21st floor by the time the fire brigade began its operations and two men who were trapped on the 20th floor were safely rescued.

After the fire was brought under control around an hour later, fire officials entered the 20th floor and found two bodies.

"The bodies were in the servants quarter of the 20th floor flat, and are believed to have been working as domestic help for the family staying on the floor. The process of their identification is under way," said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dr Manoj Kumar Sharma, Zone I.

The fire brigade has initiated investigations to pinpoint the cause of the fire, while the Cuffe Parade police are conducting inquiries to find out if there was any case of negligence.