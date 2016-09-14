The motifs the artist uses are fairly self-evident, but at times removed from urban reality. Other than the overburdened donkey, we see sewing machines and kitchen implements.

Ranjeeta Kumari’s show highlights the invisible hand of labour through a range of artistic forms

Ranjeeta Kumari’s first solo, Labour of the Unseen – Sujani – Nihilism in the Craft , which is on at Clark House, Colaba, looks at workers who toil endlessly so that our lives function without a hitch. The 33-year-old artist asks the urban milieu to reconsider the dismissal of this labour force — their lives, hopes and ambitions — and the claim that they exist only to increase slum populations and demand pay raises every year. Through videos, installations of borrowed, bartered or found objects and photographs, and a collaboration with her mother, Kaushalya Devi, Kumari shifts the view to what she terms “the labour of the unseen”.

Kumari’s impulse comes from her own life-experiences and the views of her Marxist father. Born and raised in Patna’s Harijan colony, Kumari was one of the few children with access to education. Growing up with the inequities her community faces, she found herself keenly following the lives of people in the ‘Domkhana’, near the Patna College of Arts & Crafts, where she completed her Bachelors in Fine Arts. The Domkhana (colloquially an informal settlement of the untouchable caste, Doms) was filled with cane craftspersons who made objects for religious and ritualistic ceremonies at low prices. However, they were shunned by the very people who used the objects.

Motifs of art

These experiences seem to be the crux of what drives the conversation in Labour of the Unseen. The show begins with a series of watercolour paintings of the donkey, bringing to mind the most common words associated with it: labour, transport, lazy, stubborn. The well-executed portraits (one of them even brings to mind Raghu Rai’s famous portrait of a donkey) set the tone of what is to come: a donkey is often more useful than a horse, but still considered somewhat secondary to the horse’s beauty and taciturn nature.

The motifs the artist uses are fairly self-evident, but at times so removed from urban reality that they throw the viewer off for a minute. Other than the often-overburdened donkey, we see sewing machines, water drums, construction tools and implements from the Indian kitchen. When we visited the show, at least three other people in the gallery at the time could not recall the word for the chakla , the flat circular board on which chapatis are rolled across India.

Cultural evolutions

The donkeys lead us to meditations on the evolution of cultures. The famed Grand Trunk Road, a 2,500-km stretch from Kabul in Afghanistan to Tamralipti in West Bengal during the Mauryan Empire, exists in modern forms and is still in use. It passes Dadri in Uttar Pradesh (most recently in the news for the beef-related murder of Mohammed Akhlaq in 2015), where Kumari completed an MFA at the Shiv Nadar University.

Like an archaeologist, Kumari leaves us snapshots of items used by the worker, by the former farmer, by the now-mechanic, without so much as a trace of the person it may belong to.

Take the series of photographs and installations around economic activity in Dadri, where she saw tradition clash with industry in an obvious way. Photographs of small mechanical repair shops cover the wall: a series titledTools(2016). Shops now run by those who have given up or lost their access to farmlands or can’t survive on income from farming alone due to various inequities.

Tools of trade

Further ahead, another set of photos,Marks on the Land(2016), documents marks left by construction on a patch of land. Each new set of marks (messy tyre treads from trucks mixed with construction dirt moving to cemented order) feels like it is erasing its predecessor, making you wonder: does the cemented patch remember the dirt patch it used to be?

And so it goes as you take in the stacks of bindas : or rolled up scraps of cloth and cement bags labourers stack on their heads as ballast when they carry heavy objects. The installation Unseen City (2016) is accompanied by recorded interviews with labourers whom the artist bartered with for their bindas. The artist recounts how she at first tried to make them new ones, but they preferred their own techniques and began to ask for cloth and material to make new ones of their own. Along with the installation are a set of photographs: items of daily use by the labourer: a tiffin, a gamchha , and so on.

Farming of the Fundamentalis more direct. It references the Constitution of India, speaking of the inspiration and hope it and the writings of Dr. Ambedkar induced in a person born to a lower caste background.

Kumari also speaks of the dislocation and dissonance felt by those who worked on farmlands slowly turning into a township.

The video shows us a clay replica of the Constitution, in which she plants mustard seeds. The video documents the growth of the seeds into plants over three months and how they eventually die out. There is a touch of confusion in what the dying out could imply, but imagining the once-bright fields of mustard (and jowar and bajra) makes you think back to a time when your own hometown (or, in my case, Mumbai) used to be a patchwork of farmland surrounding a station and administrative buildings.

A few works in between falter: the drawings of the river, while quite exquisite, don’t quite lend to the context as well. The chakla , on its own plinth, retelling a conversation between the artist and her mother: is the world your home or is the home your world? It sits with a sari Kumari has block-printed with images of old sewing machines (a lot like the ones seen in theTools) and a sujani (quilt) hand-made by the artist and her mother. The sujani is a reminder of more unseen labour, women’s labour, which is seen and registered even less. Together, these three somehow lack the impact ofAcross the Line, a tightly shot video of the artist’s mother’s hands grinding daily masala (turmeric, red chilly powder) on a grindstone. Once again, evidence that speaks to the labourer a lot more than perhaps the chakla, which seems simplistic in response. In some places, the work feels it lacks contextualisation and one wonders if there need to be notes on hand for a better understanding of the work and the spaces it inhabits. However, these are small infractions that a lengthier viewing might address.

The show is not just a little victory for the fairly young Shiv Nadar University, with its faculty of contemporary artists, but also a witnessing of thoughts and work from the Indian heartland that throw up challenges to an urban perspective.

Labour of the Unseen – Sujani – Nihilism in the Craft will show at Clark House, Colaba, till September 29.

