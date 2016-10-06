As many as 1,124 green buildings from Maharashtra have been registered with the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), taking the State to the top position in green building footprints in the country.

The significant contribution by the State takes India’s registered green building footprint to 3.86 billion square feet, the second best globally after the United States, IGBC said in a statement issued here.

According to the recent data on state-wise green buildings released by IGBC, a part of CII, Maharashtra is followed by Tamil Nadu (355), Karnataka (354), Uttar Pradesh (351), Telangana (253), Delhi (197) and Haryana (194).

With the 3.86 billion square feet of green building footprint across the country, India has managed CO2 reduction by 50 million tons, ensured energy saving worth 50,000 GW per hour and water savings to 170 gigalitres. IGBC has set an ambitious target to facilitate 10 billion sq. ft. of registered green building footprint by 2022.

To realise its target of expanding green buildings footprints in India, IGBC, during the 14th edition of Green Building Congress 2016 from October 5-8, will be adding six more rating systems which will have specific IGBC green building guidelines for every type of building, as well as infrastructure project in the country. These include IGBC EB rating, which facilitates conversion of existing building into green building. Presently, there are 14 IGBC green building rating systems. — PTI

