Amidst a growing demand for extending reservation facilities to Marathas, the Maharashtra Cabinet on Thursday increased the upper limit of the Economically Backward Class (EBC) to Rs. 6 lakh and announced extension of monetary benefits under this category to students from all castes.

Students from the EBC category studying in all professional courses will be eligible for the benefits such as fee reimbursement under the Rajshri Shahu Maharaj Scheme, named after the Maratha king who introduced reservation policy for the first time in his kingdom of Kolhapur. Earlier, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes were eligible for 100% reimbursement and OBC students 50%.

The scheme, however, will be merit-cum-means and students scoring above 60% will only be eligible.

Apart from extending benefits to the EBC category, the BJP government also announced two schemes targeting chilldren of small land holding farmers and tribal students.

Under the Panjabrao Deshmukh Scheme, children of farmers with small land holding (2.5 Hectare for non-irrigated and 2 Hectare for irrigated) will be given financial assistance to pay housing rents in different cities. The upper limit for metros will be Rs. 30,000 a year, while that for smaller cities, it will be Rs. 20,000 a year.

Under the Pandit Din Dayal Upadhyay Swayam Scheme, the government will pay in the range of Rs. 6000, 5000 and 4000 (depending on the category of the city in which a tribal student is studying) a month for expenditure on hostel and meals.