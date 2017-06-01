Lightning now a State-specific disaster, victims to be compensated

When lightning strikes: Victims of lighting strikes will be treated on par with those affected by natural calamities

more-in

Mumbai: The State government has decided to list lightning as a State-specific disaster, enabling its victims or their families to avail of compensation. The decision was taken at a meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) on Wednesday, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and attended by Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation Chandrakant Patil.

Mr. Fadnavis approved the setting-up of an independent directorate under the SDMA. An official release from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said a decision was also taken to start a State-wide training programme for government officials in association with the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS). The programme will cost Rs 2 crore.

“Considering the increasing number of deaths due to lightning, it has been decided to declare lightning as a State disaster. Henceforth, families of victims can be given financial assistance from the State disaster relief fund,” the release stated.

The Chief Minister also approved the mainstreaming of a disaster risk reduction pilot project with the help of UNICEF India in Osmanabad, which will focus on drought. “This project will incur an expenditure of ₹91,65,000. Of this, UNICEF will provide ₹58 lakh and the rest will be provided by the State government,” the release said.

Since villages in Maharashtra periodically face calamities, the government under the Apatti Saksham Gram Yojana will undertake training of villagers to deal with calamities, with the help of local organisations.