As the city gears up to celebrate the festival of lights, animal activists have once again raised an alarm over the rising pollution and high decibel levels due to the bursting of fire crackers during the festivities.

Activists and animal lovers have been waging a constant battle against firecracker enthusiasts in the city. Now, Plants and Animal Welfare Society (PAWS), a Mumbai-based NGO working towards the protection of animals, birds and plants, has written to the three municipal corporations – Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Thane Municipal Corporation(TMC) and Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC – to create awareness about protection of stray dogs and pet animals and birds during Diwali.

In the letter PAWS has highlighted that every Diwali many stray and pet animals and birds go through immense stress and tension due to noise pollution caused by the crackers. “We request the corporation to create awareness among general public to celebrate Diwali with noise-free crackers, and to instruct people who burst crackers to also clean the area which they have used,” said Sunish Subramaniam, secretary, PAWS Mumbai.

Last Diwali, PAWS rescued 50 stray dogs, cats and birds across Mumbai. Meanwhile, as part of their awareness drive this year, PAWS will also distribute posters to various societies and use the social media to circulate their message through WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter.

PAWS has also raised an alarm over the illegal trading and sacrifice of owls considered auspicious to bring wealth and fortune in some communities. Owls are a protected species under schedule IV of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, hence hunting / poaching is a punishable offence under Section 9, 39, 40(2), 49B of Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and Under Section 11 of Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act, 1960. “During Diwali many wildlife species are traded illegally for sacrifice hence we request everyone to report to the PAWS helpline number if they come across any such incidents,” added Mr. Subramaniam.

Agreeing with Mr. Subramaniam, Shrikanth Raskar, founder of Navi Mumbai Animal Rescue (NMAR), a group formed two-year back aiming to prevent stray dogs and cats, and facilitating rescues, adoptions, and fostering of animals, said, “We have heard of such incidents, but never got any specific information. However, we have rescued four owls who were injured due to crackers. Owls or wild birds like kite, bats generally are out at night for hunting and generally get hurt due to aerial crackers. People should ensure that they do not burst crackers, aerial crackers near trees. Apart from owls, we have also rescued pigeons and sparrows. Of the rescued sparrows, two died due to cracker injuries.”

Shakuntala Majumdar, president of Society for Prevention of cruelty to Animals, Thane, said, “There has been a lot of difference over the years. We see a decline in the number of cases. There has been a positive impact due to the constant awareness.”

For animal-lover Christiania Lobo, a resident of Kandivali, no Diwali is different. “Loud crackers, pollution have harmful effect on animals. Right from a young age, children should be taught about the harm crackers will do not only animals but also for us.”

Another Navi Mumbai resident, Sharmila Shankar, said, “All Hindu gods and goddesses are associated with some animal. Ganesha has a moushak (mouse), Saraswati the Swan, and Lakshmi has the peacock and owl. This was our ancestors’ way to make the common man respect and revere nature and India’s wildlife.” Ms. Shankar runs a firm called Wilder India and has published eight books of modern Indian Wildlife stories.

Don’ts

High decibel crackers – They cause lot of pain and stress to animals and birds

Bursting crackers under trees – Should be avoided as it causes injuries to birds nesting there

Caged birds -- Birds kept in a cage in the balcony should be taken inside the house

Do’s

Clean up -- The leftovers of burst crackers are poisonous. Animals have a tendency to chew on the leftovers.

Allow them in -- If you find a stray coming inside your society, do allow it in as it may be scared of noise and is trying to find a place to hide.

Close all doors -- If you have a pet ensure all doors and windows are closed to reduce noise coming inside the house.

Save animals this Diwali

If you find any untoward activities against any animals in your area or residents flouting norms, bring to the notice of the local police, forest officers or any other animal welfare organisations

PAWS --- Mumbai Helpline 9833480388 or 25968314.

NMAR --- Helpline 9833051656, 9820 947943.

Thane SPCA - 8767612344