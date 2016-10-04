Lepto, dengue claim 2 more lives

Dengue and leptospirosis claimed one life each in Mumbai in the last one week. This was the fourth dengue and eighth leptospirosis death recorded this year.

In its health report released on Monday, the BMC said the patient, who died of leptospirosis, was a 24-year-old woman and a resident of Raghunath chawl in Naupada Kurla. She was admitted to KEM Hospital with fever and headache on September 20 and died on September 29. She had a history of walking through stagnant water. The civic body stated in its report that following the death, L Ward is under surveillance and that 481 houses were surveyed to detect any fever cases. Four fever cases were identified and referred to a nearby dispensary. Rodent control measures have also been undertaken.

Dengue claimed the life of a 27-year-old resident of Raju chawl in Ghatkopar, who got admitted to KEM hospital on September 18 with chills, headache and vomiting — symptoms he had for five days before he got admitted. He died on October 1. Preventive and control measures are being undertaken in the area.