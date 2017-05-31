LED lights a must for new buildings: govt.

more-in

Mumbai: All buildings coming up in urban and rural areas will have to use LED lights only, according to the the State government's Energy Conservation Policy which was cleared on Tuesday. To make it mandatory, the government will soon introduce the required changes in the Development Control Regulations.

Energy Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Tuesday that all government and semi-government buildings will switch to LED lights from bulbs and tubelights. This will be applicable to street lights across the State as well. “While new buildings will be using LED lights, the government will come up with an incentive scheme for old buildings to encourage people to switch to LED lights.”

Informing that the State cabinet has cleared the policy, Mr. Bawankule said the government aims to save up to 1000MW of electricity through such efforts over the next five years. “While it is projected to save up to ₹6,000 crore of State funds, the government will have to make an initial investment of up to ₹840 crore to implement the policy,” he said.

A number of services such as cooking system in prisons, charitable trusts and water supply schemes costing ₹25 lakh and more will also be asked to convert to solar energy.