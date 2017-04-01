Lawyers go on token strike

more-in

Mumbai: Lawyers abstained from work at the Bombay High Court on Friday to protest against the Law Commission’s proposed amendment to the Advocated Act. The Chief Justice said the advocates must understand their responsibilities and duties.

On March 27, the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa made an appeal to all advocates to abstain from work as a token strike against the “undemocratic and anti-lawyer” proposals. On March 26, the Bar Council of India (BCI) called the proposed amendments draconian and unconstitutional. It added that the changes would create fear among lawyers about the functioning of the disciplinary committee, which is proposed to be constituted with five persons with a majority of non-advocates. The Advocates Association of Western India also termed the proposed amendments “anti-advocates, unconstitutional, undemocratic and against the interests of general public.”

A proposal states that advocates found guilty of serious miscount, abstaining from work and obstructing the court’s functioning will have to pay a minimum fine of ₹3 lakh and a maximum of ₹5 lakh. The Council said the provision was vague and could be misconstrued by the court.

However, Advocate General Rohit Deo, Chairman of the Council, said, “The strike was absolutely ‘unnecessary’. This is only a recommendation. The government may or may not accept the recommendations.” He added, “There are Supreme Court judgments allowing advocates to go on strike if there has been an attack on the independence of the judiciary. That too can take place only after the approval of the Chief Justice of the High Court or the District Judge. This strike is not consistent with the Supreme Court’s directives.” He questioned why the advocates went on strike on a Friday.

‘Knee-jerk reaction’

Meanwhile, the former advocate general, Shreehari Aney, said, “This is a knee-jerk reaction by the Bar Council. All advocate associations will be consulted and even if they are not, they have every right to enter into a debate. It will then go to the drafting committee after which it will become a law. Any association is open to challenge the validity of the law. There are 100 of ways of protesting than abstaining from work.”