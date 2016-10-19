Following repeated complaints by Vashi residents, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation on Saturday began demolishing a traffic island which was an accident prone site.

Traffic police sources said in the past two years 281 minor and serious accidents were reported at the Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj roundabout in Sector 17. The traffic island sits opposite Arenja corner at a junction connecting the APMC markets at Turbhe, the Palm Beach Road, Vashi and Airoli-Thane road.

A traffic police official said, “Till October this year, there have been 10 major accidents. One resulted in a casualty.” Mohan Dagaonkar, city engineer NMMC, said, “Our aim was to have some greenery with the traffic island. However, the residents complained that the elevated island was obstructing the vision of motorists. So, we reduced the traffic island’s circumference to 10.5 metres But when accidents continued to take place, we decided to completely demolish it.” The workwill be completed by Monday.

To clear traffic snarls on the busy junction connecting Palm Beach Road to Vashi-Turbhe Road, officials have now made all the left turns ‘free turns’.

Bharat Samant, a social activist and resident of Sector 29 Vashi, said, “There have been many accidents near the traffic island. Motorists cannot gauge which direction the vehicle may go. Neither did the circle serve an aesthetic purpose nor did it regulatr traffic.”

Residents brought the killer traffic island to the notice of authorities through ‘Walk The Talk With Commissioner’, a special initiative by NMMC Commissioner Tukaram Mundh. Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Mundh said, “The concern was not only raised by residents but also by traffic authorities. Taking the safety of motorists into consideration, I ordered the traffic island removed.”

The writer is a freelance journalist