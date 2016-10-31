A series of things going wrong and the fact that their victim knew them well led to two of a gang of four kidnappers surrendering to the Kharghar police on Thursday. Police said Jayendra Shelke, 36, a gram panchayat member, and Akshay Gharat, 21, had planned the kidnapping of a local businessmen for some quick money to celebrate Diwali.

API Shrikant Shinde with Kharghar police station said, " Prima facie , the motive seems to be quick money. With Diwali approaching, the accused felt the need for money to celebrate lavishly, and planned the kidnapping. While two have been arrested, two are still at large. The arrested accused have been remanded in police custody till November 2."

Police have also recovered Rs. 2.5 lakh which they had extorted from the victim’s family, and the victim’s Innova.

Police said Machindra Phadke, 45, who deals in generators and a resident of SM Residency in Sector 13, Kharghar, had received a call on Tuesday night for renting out a generator. Since Mr. Phadke was at a relative’s funeral, he asked the caller to get in touch the next day.

“On Wednesday, I got the call again and asked me to come near the Ganapati temple in Sector 35. Around 11 a.m., I went near the said spot in my Innova. There, Jayendra Shelke, who is known to me, and three strangers arrived in a Swift,” Mr. Phadke said. Shelke asked him to get into his car to go where the order for the generator originated.

Mr. Phadke was taken to an under-construction building nearby where he was assaulted and threatened with a sickle. “Shelke told me that they have a contract of Rs. 10 lakh to kill me, and if I don’t want to die, I would have to give him Rs. 10 lakh,” Mr Phadke said. Eventually the kidnappers struck the deal for Rs. 5 lakh. Mr. Phadke called his son and asked him to sell the gold at home and arrange for the money. The kidnappers asked Mr. Phadke’s son to bring money in a bag to Cheroba temple in Kharghar. Phadke’s son managed to sell the gold and get Rs 2.50 lakh, which the kidnappers agreed to accept. “Shelke’s partner went and collected the money but did not release me,” he added.

Meanwhile, their Swift broke down and they moved to Mr. Phadke’s Innova. “The vehicle was passing through Ghot village in Taloja when suddenly a school girl crossed the road and the car slowed down. Taking the opportunity, I immediately opened the door and jumped out shouting for help,” said Mr. Phadke.