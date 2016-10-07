Keep open spaces with the BMC

In 2012, the MCGM survey reported that the per capita availability of open spaces in Mumbai was 0.99 sq. mt. According to the Central government’s Urban and Regional Development Plans Formulation & Implementation (UDPFI) Guidelines 1996, the open space available in urban areas should be 10 sq m. Thus, Mumbaikars have only 10 per cent of the open spaces required for a good, healthy life with adequate facilities for recreation, exercise and sports.

The instrumental and intrinsic value of these open spaces for its citizens should actually be more than all the residential and commercial lands since it is very scarce. Somewhere during the 1990s, the municipal corporation decided to give public open spaces to private parties on ‘caretaker’ and ‘adoption’ policies. By 2002, there was a clear realisation that the concept of giving open spaces to private parties expecting them to deliver public good was not working.

In 2002, the corporation moved courts against Matoshree Arts and Sports Club in Jogeshwari and Kamala Vihar Sports Club in Kandivali for not handing back public property, reserved for recreational purposes, to the corporation – the actual owner.

These open spaces have still not been retrieved. Many people with power and influence began to see the possibility of getting open spaces free and converting them into personal properties.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation started distributing plots and, in a smart move, also gave some to people with impeccable honesty and integrity. Thus, 216 plots were given under the garb of ‘adoption’. The Chief Minister ordered the corporation in 2007 to halt this free gift scheme. But powerful interests, fuelled by greed, had recognised the phenomenal commercial value of such plots and kept pushing for this on the pretext that the corporation was incapable of maintaining them.

In 2012, it was decided to form a fresh policy to facilitate this free transfer of land to private hands. Since then, the corporation has been trying to formulate a policy to ensure transfer of public property to private hands. There is an attempt to show that it is for the benefit of the victims, the citizens, that their open spaces must be abducted.

Since 2012, no policy has been made. In January 2016, the Chief Minister displayed concern for public interest and asked the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai to take back 216 plots given on ‘adoption’ since their leases had expired. The leases of nine plots given on ‘caretaker’ basis had not expired, but most of them had violated the lease conditions. The corporation with great alacrity took possession of the 128 plots which were with non-governmental organisations, but did not dare to initiate action to take back the 88 plots in the clutches of those with influence.

Now a fraudulent ‘interim’ policy is being proposed which claims to give the plots for 11 months only. The objective appears to be to gift the open spaces in a hurry before the next municipal election. This open space policy is taking more time to formulate than the Constitution of India. This is because it seeks to pass on a move to benefit some private interests by taking away what belongs to the poorest person on the street.

Open spaces must remain with the BMC, which should maintain them through contractors. Citizens’ groups, NGOs, Advanced Locality Management groups, corporates must be assigned the role of auditing and monitoring all aspects. If they report any dereliction, penalties should be levied on those responsible. Citizens must start talking and discussing this. If despite this the move is implemented, citizens should use their votes to defeat those who cheat us of our properties.

(The writer is former Chief Information Commissioner and a social activist)