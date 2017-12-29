Fire breaks out at Kamla Mills Compound in Mumbai

Firemen in action after a fire broke out at Mumbai’s Kamla Mills | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

A major fire broke out in Kamla Mills Compound at Lower Parel a little after midnight on Friday.

The injured were rushed to KEM Hospital in Parel. Hospital officials have pegged the death toll at 14, with 11 females and three males among the casualties.

The Brihanamumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) disaster management control room said that the injured had been taken to KEM Hospital at Parel.

Firemen lead rescue operations at Kamala Mills. The injured were rushed to KEM Hospital in Parel. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

Fire officials said that they received the first call at 12.27 a.m. and they initially rushed eight fire engines and fire tankers to the spot. The fire was initially declared as a Level II fire before being upgraded to Level III at 12.42 p.m. as the fire spread.

According to fire control room the fire was reported to have broken out at a restaurant called 1 Above located in Kamla Trade House.

Eyewitnesses, which included several journalists working in media organisations having their offices in the same compound, said the fire was fast spreading and had also affected two adjoining diner-cum-pubs.