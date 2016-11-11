The Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) recently made two new appointments in the senior management positions: S Jeyakrishnan as director (marketing) and Vinod S Shenoy as director (refineries).

Mr. Jeyakrishnan served as the executive director (retail) of HPCL before taking over his new role. An alumni of Madras University, he joined HPCL in 1981 and has had a career spanning 35 years across the spectrum of petroleum marketing. He attended the advanced management programme at Cambridge University (UK) and the authentic leadership programme of the Harvard Business School, and played a key role in several transformational initiatives undertaken at HPCL. He is also on the board of M/s Hindustan Colas Private Ltd., a joint venture company of HPCL.

A Bachelor in Chemical Engineering from IIT Bombay, Mr. Shenoy joined HPCL in June 1985, and in a career spanning 31 years, he has held various positions in the refinery divisions and corporate departments in thecompany. Prior to taking over as director (refineries), he was general manager, refineries coordination. They took over the new roles on November 1.