Jeweller couple flees with gold worth ₹3 cr.

The Panvel City Police are searching for a husband-wife duo who have fled with gold worth ₹3 crore belonging to various people. The couple owned the Ganthan Jewellers shop in Jhaveri Market, Panvel.

The incident came to light on Monday after Janabai Chyangdev Thakur, a resident of Sukhapur in Panvel, approached the police to report the theft of her gold jewellery worth ₹8.10 lakh and cash amounting ₹45,000, which, according to her, were stolen by Nanalal Harilal Gurjar and his wife Shanu.

On November 12 last year, Ms. Thakur had handed over her old, gold jewellery and cash to Gurjar for a new jewellery order. Gurjar had sought for a few months’ time to finish the order. However, on Saturday, Ms. Thakur learnt that Gurjar left Panvel along with his wife, two sons, and a daughter, in his car. The family used to stay at Royal Residence Housing Society in old Panvel.

Assistant Police Inspector Anand Shahane, Panvel City Police Station, said: “After Thakur’s complaint, we received 21 more complaints. The fraud is estimated to be that of ₹3 crore as of now. Chances are it might go even higher. Gurjar had cheated clients as well as businessmen.”

According to the police, Gurjar had convinced people to mortgage their gold to him, for which he paid them interest every month. “The interest money varied from ₹3,000 to ₹5,000, depending upon the quantity of gold,” Mr. Shahane said.

Police have registered a case against the couple under Section 406 (criminal breach of trust) and Section 34 (criminal act done by several persons) of the IPC.