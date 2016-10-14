It is difficult, grotesque, and sad beyond measure to be writing about the tragic death of someone young, well-liked, at the threshold of a new life and career, soft-spoken and uncommonly ethereal looking. I almost do not want to name her here, because of the way that her name has been bandied about in the media over the last week.

Over the last few years, she and her marital family have been my friends, collaborators, hosts. Two things about the unspeakably horrific murder of Monika Ghurde in Goa have troubled me, and no doubt those close to her, over the last seven days.

The first thing is this: suddenly, it is as if she cannot be mentioned without the inclusion of graphic details of the state she was found in. And those details appear in the headlines, like adjectives, rather than as sober facts of the case. If the media is legally prevented (and rightly so) from revealing the name and identity of a rape victim, how is it completely open season when it comes to a woman who has been murdered and violated? Does she have no right to privacy and dignity in a death that came so terrifyingly? How is it acceptable for her photographs to be all over Facebook and the internet, and details on what was done to her flashed under the lurid strobe lights of a hundred pulsating papers and websites? This media gaze allows masses of random people to indulge in every manner of doubt and speculation about a victim’s lifestyle, relationships, behaviour, choices, and cumulatively, her character.

The second thing that troubles some of us, both those who knew Monika Ghurde and some who didn’t know her at all, is the use of the words ‘famed’, ‘high-flying’, ‘Page 3’ ‘celeb’, and many other such pointless and inaccurate prefixes to her name. The low-point in this kind of writing was surely the piece by a well-known writer who felt free to make a side-swipe at her ‘social ambitions’ that apparently ‘scared’ him.

Self-referent obits that use even the most tragic of occasions to name drop, as this one did, are bad enough. How dated and absurd, that a young recently-single woman, who enjoys and pursues her talent, and happens to be beautiful too, should be portrayed as “ambitious” — and that “ambitious” is somehow a bad-word when applied to a woman, subtly taking on “social-climber” hues.

Here’s the thing about the profession into which Monika had recently ‘stumbled’, as she herself put it. The world of perfumery is a rarefied one, and it does involve international travel and meeting people in the fashion and perfume industry. She was not climbing. She was already, because of the nature of the field, up there. Once a friend in the perfumery industry discovered a couple of years ago, almost accidentally, that she was gifted with a highly evolved sense of smell (she was what is called one of the rare ‘noses’ in the perfumery world), that path was laid out for her. With Chennai being the world capital of her favourite jasmine flower, Mumbai, Nagpur, Goa being home, and the world’s various perfume centres beckoning, she moved easily and often between all these places. The workshops and lec-dems that Monika had begun to conduct in the last year were fascinating, full of substance, and as much of an exploration and journey for her, as they were for people attending. She prepared meticulously, running the text of her talks past a few of us writer-editor friends.

Whether it was her ashtanga yoga training, or simply a character trait, there was always a naturally chic kind of minimalism to the way she dressed, spoke, kept her newly minted laboratory, or made 21 even-sized modaks for Ganesh Chaturthi.

She had a couple of cats, so dear to her. On her return from her trips abroad, she would invariably be carrying back good-quality kitty litter to reduce odours. Now if that qualifies for being Page 3, she once said with a grin, so be it.

To see the picture of her killer now popping up alongside hers all over the internet adds fresh insult and injury to both her life and her death. One can only wish and pray, that her family and friends are able to steer clear of these abominations and consecrate her memory in a place that is pure and safe from curiosity and cavalier conjecture.

Gouri Dange is a writer, book editor and family counsellor