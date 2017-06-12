Jail no bar to love as inmates join hands to observe Ramzan

more-in

Mumbai: The holy month of Ramzan is bringing a new peace to Taloja Central Jail, with inmates of all religions participating in the preparation of sehri and iftari for the Muslims in jail.

Deputy Superintendent (Jail) Sadanand Gaikwad said, “While one can see religious differences causing issues in society, especially on social media, jail is a place where you can find people of all faith co-existing harmoniously. Ramzan is the month when one can see true unity among Hindus and Muslims from the way they support and help each other.”

For inmates, the day begins at 3 a.m. during Ramzan with the preparation of a full meal including dal, rice, chapatis and sabji which the rozedar have for sehri. Before the iftari in the evening, inmates are seen cutting fruits together. “The inmates buy fruits from the canteen using their own money, which they have for iftari. For the sehri, we open the kitchen for them at 3 a.m. so that they can cook. The constable who supplies tea for the rozedar in the morning is a Hindu,” Mr Gaikwad said. “We have convicts and undertrials here accused of various crimes, from bomb blasts to a petty thief. Howevr, their criminal and religious backgrounds have never been a reason for differences in the jail. Every barrack has Hindu and Muslim inmates, and it is a daily exercise for both groups to make space for each other for the aarti and namaaz. After iftari, Hindu inmates make space for the Muslims so that they can offer namaaz. After they are done praying, they make space for Hindu inmates for the evening aarti.”

Taloja jail has around 2,230 inmates, of which 372 are convicts and rhe rest are undertrials. Among the inmates, nine are from the Bharat Nepali gang, two from the Sharad Mohol gang, 12 Indian Mujahideen members, six Malegoan blast accused and seven Chhota Rajan gang members. There are also 118 Somaliyans, two from SIMI and three accused each from the Aurangabad arms and 1993 bomb blast cases.

The jail also houses high-profile criminals like Arun Gawli and Abu Salem. Around 300 accused have been charged under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), and one is on death row. Inmates are allowed to write two letters a month, one to their families and the other to a government organisation.

“Once every one or two months, we organise Gala-Bhet (hugging) programme between inmates and family members who can meet each other in a room and even hug each other,” Mr Gaikwad said.

He added, “Jail is a place when one doesn’t know when he will be reunited with his family. Whoever is here is trying to stay busy and happy with their assigned duties. If everyone behaves similarly outside jail, we will have empty cells.”