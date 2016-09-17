Two prosecution witnesses were cross-examined in the J. Dey murder trial, which resumed on Friday. Six witnesses have deposed in the case. Veteran journalist Dey was shot dead in Powai on June 11, 2011. After the arrest of Chhota Rajan in October 2015, four witnesses were recalled, of whom two were examined on Friday: Bapusaheb Pawar, the police constable who took Dey’s body from Hiranandani Hospital to Nagpada and then to JJ Hospital for post mortem, and Suhas Joshi, who drew the sketch of the murder scene.

During the cross-examination, it emerged that the scene of offence was not drawn properly and important evidence recovered from the police was not shown in the map. The matter has been adjourned till September 20, when a police constable who was on duty that will be cross-examined. Arguments on the FIR will take place on September 28.