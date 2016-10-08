Chefs Mark Phoenix and Fredrik Forsell, stopped by in the city to offer a hands-on experience with cooking Swedish food

Imagine cooking a three-course banquet dinner for 1,350 guests at The Nobel Banquet (Nobelfesten) in Stockholm. This annual event occurs at the Blue Hall of Stockholm City Hall, after the Nobel Prize ceremony on December 10, the death anniversary of Swedish innovator Alfred Nobel. Images of pots clashing, chefs in a rush and total chaos come to our mind. But that’s not the case it seems, as chef Mark Phoenix has this to say: “On the contrary, it is extremely organised.” The British gent who was invited to become a chef for the Nobel dinners in 2006, clarifies, adding that the menu preparation begins in March every year. After a few months of being appointed as a chef for the prestigious banquet, his friend and fellow chef Fredrik Forssell joined the team as well.

Phoenix was recently in the country, along with Forsell to cook for the annual Nobel Memorial Dinner which is held in Delhi at the Swedish Ambassador’s residence. This year, the chefs also dropped by Mumbai to conduct a master class, and made a stop in Pune to cook an authentic Scandanavian meal for a closed event: both organised by the Swedish Consulate. In a chat before the anticipated masterclass, Phoenix and Forsell talk about their experience at the Nobel dinners and Swedish cuisine.

The Nobel Festivities in Stockholm started in 1901, arranged by the Nobel Foundation. They are primarily an academic celebration focusing on science and literature. Guests are always dressed to their finest in tails and long gowns. “The story behind this dress code is that Alfred Nobel always wanted the laureates to attend a fancy dinner because they never had the opportunity to dress up in tails (suit),” explains Phoenix.

Hosted by the King of Sweden, the exclusive dinner has its rules: once the monarch is seated, guests are not permitted to leave the table. There is a set programme and the minutes are planned to the second. Even the temperature of the food has to be exact, and there is no room for a difference. One dinner set at the table (comprising plate/cutlery/glasses, etc.) for one person at the Nobel banquet is worth 4000 SEK (approximately Rs 30,000). “We work in different places now but consult for the Nobel Dinners, helping work out the logistics,” says Phoenix, who grew up in Westminster and moved to Sweden in 1993. He has lived in Bangladesh, India as well as Istanbul in the last few years.

As for the masterclass in the city — when Phoenix was notified about the Mumbai event — he immediately thought of Stockholm’s ongoing autumn season there. “But here, I realised, it is always hot,” he says. So, instead, they prepare a “traditional summer dish of saffron and white-wine-flavoured aioli, a fennel and baby carrot crudités, and a salmon puck.” The camaraderie of the two chefs — who first started working together 14 years ago — is evident as they help each other prep. While Forssell skins a salmon effortlessly, running his knife across its body; Phoenix brushes the croutons with onion oil.

When it is time to make the salmon puck, Forssell divides the skinned fish into eight elongated portions. He takes one piece and makes a half-cut, an inch from the centre, and folds it inward to form a cylinder. Neatly, he wraps a leek strip around it and pierces a toothpick to hold it together. He points to the chopping boards and asks us to get to work.

It isn’t as easy as he made it look. We all fumble, not having paid attention to where the cut is supposed to go. I make my own small, nervous incision, and attempt to fold the raw salmon strip into a cylinder. I quickly tie it up with a leek strip and push in a toothpick pick before my artwork falls apart. I receive a “Neat” from Phoenix. Obviously, I’m thrilled.

All the pieces go into the oven, as the chefs set us up for the task of making the crudités salad. While we fumble with the baby carrots and chopper, the professionals make it look effortless. And when the salad is prepared shortly, Forsell gets the salmon pucks out of the oven and shallow fries them. As he grills them golden brown on each side, the chef tells us about traditional Swedish foods which owing to its coastline consists of a lot of seafood, especially salmon. “We eat a lot of meat too, pork especially,” says Forssell. “In Christmas, we make our own ham, pickled herring and meat balls.”

This year, Forssell and Phoenix cooked for a 1,000 people in Delhi, and the menu comprised a mosaic with scallop and salmon; Swedish caviar as appetizer; a deboned rack of lamb with artichokes, baby carrot and mashed potatoes; and a pineapple parfait with mint to finish off. “Some of the recipes are a hundred years old,” laughs Phoenix. “While we never deviate from the Swedish menu in Nobel dinners, personally, I love Indian food. I make a mean curry.”

At the end of the masterclass, one thing is evident: the ease with which the chefs encourage us to try our hand at the day’s menu certainly implies that cooking for 1,350 guests is no big feat for them. Perhaps attending more such classes will help me get better.

The author is a freelance writer

