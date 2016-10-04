Muslims in Maharashtra will be joining hands with Marathas to seek reservation in government jobs.

“Muslim Reservation Kruti Samiti will be working with Maratha Kranti Morcha. The Maratha rallies have become a source of inspiration for our community,” said Congress Rajya Sabha MP Hussain Dalwai at a press conference organised by Maulana Azad Vichar Manch at Haj House. Shrimant Kokate of Maratha Seva Sangh and a Maratha historian, Syed Ali Shah, and Iqbal Ansari, president of All India OBC Muslim Group, were present.

“A general Muslim, who is uneducated, poor and backward, is equivalent to a Dalit or an Adivasi and when compared to Hindu OBC, the Muslim is further backward. Hence they should be provided five per cent reservation,” said Mr. Dalwai.

He said the percentage of Muslim student drop-outs in the Class I-VI category is around 75 per cent. As there are Ashram Shalas for Dalit OBC, there should be a residential schools for the Muslim students.

Mr. Kokate said the Indian society is caste-dominated and the people who are economically and financially deprived should get the societal recognition. He said, “Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar provided a provision of reservation in the constitution to uplift people socially, economically, and to offer them some recognition. Educational and economic status of Muslims is poor. According to the Sachar committee report, the status of Muslims compared to the OBC and the SC/ST in villages is poor. Other committees such as Misra Commission and Rehman commission too have made similar observations.”

The first silent march for Muslim reservation will be held at Mumbra on October 7. Leaders of the Muslim community are likely to participate in the Maratha rally in Thane on October 16.

The writer is an intern at The Hindu

The first silent

march for Muslim reservation will be held at Mumbra on October 7